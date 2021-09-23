Hamzah: 56 politicians busted for Covid-19 SOP violations since March 2020

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin addresses members of Parliament, Kuala Lumpur September 14, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — A total of 56 politicians were detained by the authorities for flouting the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) since the movement control order (MCO) was imposed nationwide last year, a parliamentary written reply has revealed.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin gave the latest disclosure in a parliamentary reply yesterday to Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, who asked the ministry to state the number and current status of investigations involving politicians found violating the SOPs.

Syed Saddiq noted that the alleged offences included congregating at dinner parties, dining in at eateries and not wearing face masks in public places.

“Throughout the MCO, starting from March 18, 2020 until August 25, 2021, a total of 56 politicians have been detained in connection with SOP violations,” Hamzah said in the reply.

“From that amount, a total of 22 compounds were issued while 25 are still under investigations, eight reclassified as No Further Action (NFA) and one having been prosecuted in court.”

However, no explicit breakdown of the type of violations committed was provided.