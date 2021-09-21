Kedah AADK officer charged with murder

The accused, who worked at the Kuala Muda AADK, was charged with intentionally causing the death of a 24-year-old man in front of the Kuala Muda AADK enforcement office building in Sungai Petani at about 10.40pm last July 18.

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

YAN, Sept 21 — A National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) officer was charged in the Magistrate's Court here today with causing the death of a man in July this year.

However, no plea was was recorded from Md Ilyas Syahmi Ibnu, 34, who only nodded after the charge was read out to him before Magistrate Anis Suraya Ahmad.

According to the charge, the accused, who worked at the Kuala Muda AADK, was charged with intentionally causing the death of a 24-year-old man in front of the Kuala Muda AADK enforcement office building in Sungai Petani at about 10.40pm last July 18.

The charge was framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder which provides the death sentence upon conviction.

The court did not allow him bail for the accused and set Oct 20 for mention pending the forensic and chemical reports. — Bernama