MACC officers’ alleged RM25m theft: Special Committee on Corruption, Anti-Corruption Advisory Board call for thorough probe

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — The Special Committee on Corruption (JKMR) and the Anti-Corruption Advisory Board (LPPR) are calling for a thorough investigation into the alleged involvement of three Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) senior officers in the theft of case materials involving over RM25 million.

JKMR chairman Tan Sri Rais Yatim and LPPR chairman Tan Sri Abu Zahar Ujang, in a joint statement, said the alleged perpetrators must be brought to justice as soon as possible so that the people’s confidence in the MACC remains intact.

“As a body appointed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong through Sections 13 and 14 of the MACC Act 2009 (Act 694), JKMR and LPPR express deep concern over the allegations,” said Rais and Abu Zahar in the statement after holding a meeting for the first time at the Parliament building today.

Earlier, Federal Police (Bukit Aman) Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan said his department took note of viral news which claimed that three senior MACC officers were remanded.

However, he said the police have not received a report on the alleged theft of case materials involving US$6 million (RM25 million) in cash belonging to an individual who has been investigated.

Meanwhile, in its inaugural meeting, JKMR and LPPR agreed to pay serious attention to several issues, especially involving corruption cases that took too long to be decided by the Court of Appeal, some more than a year.

According to Rais and Abu Zahar, it is also one of the tasks that will be given attention by the Parliamentary Select Committees to maintain public confidence.

“JKMR and LPPR also take seriously the withdrawal of corruption cases involving certain individuals before and also during the course of the trial because this jeopardises MACC’s image, credibility and integrity. There must be a strong explanation by those responsible,” they said.

Meanwhile, JKMR and LPPR also agreed to work closely to undertake new efforts and approaches as well as provide a new paradigm in the fight against corruption.

Following this, the two bodies agreed to closely look into the proposal to place anti-corruption matters under Parliament through the Select Committees of the Dewan Negara and Dewan Rakyat. — Bernama