Immunisation programme for adolescents kicks off today, says Khairy

Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin and Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin speak with a student who had received his Covid-19 vaccination in Putrajaya, September 20, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 20 — The National Covid-19 Adolescent Immunisation Programme (PICK) officially kicked off today targeting the involvement of 3.2 million teenagers aged 12 to 17, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

He said the programme would be carried out through several methods such as outreach to schools or institutions on a scheduled basis, injections at health clinics and hospitals as well as walk-ins at selected vaccination centres (PPV) nationwide.

“The teenagers must be present with their parents or guardians to sign the consent form to receive the vaccine,” he told a joint press conference with Senior Education Minister Datuk Radzi Jidin at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Putrajaya Precinct 8 (1) here today.

Adolescents with health problems will be exempted from receiving the vaccine, Khairy said, adding that the list of special PPVs for walk-in vaccinations will be announced tomorrow.

He said the implementation of the programme was important in preparation for the reopening of schools in October and to ensure that the risk of infection in schools could be reduced as well as to prevent the occurrence of clusters and cases among school children. — Bernama