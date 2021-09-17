Melaka chicken traders reduce price after prompt action by Domestic Trade Ministry

A woman looks at chicken for sale at the Petaling Jaya wet market in this file picture taken on April 20, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

MELAKA, Sept 17 — The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) has issued notices to 13 chicken traders in the state for raising the selling price from Sept 11 until yesterday.

Melaka KPDNHEP director, Norena Jaafar said following the action taken under Section 21 of the Price Control Act and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011, a majority of the traders have reduced the price to RM9.50 per kilogramme or lower.

“The reduction in price is guided by the price offered by breeders to wholesalers and eventually retailers under Op Rantai 7.0 since September 8.

“Checks on chicken feed prices were done on producers, manufacturers, producers and also importers in Melaka to identify the source of the chicken price hike,” she said in a statement here today,

The media recently reported that the hike in chicken prices in markets nationwide, including Melaka, was due to the rise in production costs incurred by farmers.

In another development, she said Melaka KPDNHEP had conducted 24,279 inspections on business premises involving retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers or farmers from January 1 until yesterday.

She said for the same period, some 224 cases were recorded, involving RM85,353.95 worth of confiscated goods for various offences.

“We also received 540 official complaints which were mostly about pricing. We also issued compounds totalling RM211,750.

“KPDNHEP Melaka wishes to remind all traders to obey the rules and laws to ensure the sustainability of trade in the state because we are constantly monitoring to ensure no offences are committed,” she said.

She also said consumers can be eyes and ears of the KPDNHEP by reporting trade-related violations as well as consumerism issues.

For inquiries and complaints, consumers can contact the Enforcement Command Centre (ECC) of the Melaka KPDNHEP at 06-2345869 opened daily from 8 am to 6 pm, or via WhatsApp at 019-2794317. — Bernama