For Klang Valley, life in Phase Two of NRP includes browsing at brick-and-mortar shops for clothes, cosmetics, sporting goods and pampering again

Visitors throng a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur during Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan on September 10, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — Massage centres, beauty parlours, hair dresser and barber shops, photography outlets and sporting goods stores are among businesses allowed to reopen under the new guidelines provided by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP).

Vape shops, car showrooms, antique shops, carpet trades, toy stores and second hand goods traders, arts and craft as well as souvenir shops are also allowed to open under the new guidelines for Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan (NRP).

In addition, beauty salons can now do pedicures, manicures, facials, nail trimming, body slimming, waxing as well as treatments for breast and ovaries with several SOPs in place.

However, the ministry said only premises that have registered and obtained approval from the local authorities may operate.

Apart from that, all other SOPs must be adhered to like only allowing low-risk customers in, ensuring proper employee hygiene and making sure everyone clocks in through the MySejahtera app.

Patrons line up as they wait to enter one of the stores at a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur during Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan on September 10, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Individuals who have been fully vaccinated may accompany their children under the age of 17 as long as they abide by the SOPs.

The number of customers at any given time is limited to one customer per four square metres.

Customers must provide their latest Digital Certificate upon request by the shopkeepers and they must wear a face mask properly.

At the hairdressers and barbers, all tools used during the service like combs, hair cutters and scissors must be sanitised or disposed of after use. The service provider must wear a face mask and gloves at all times.

A man gets a haircut at a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur during Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan on September 10, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Customers must be provided with a brand new apron or disposable apron, and can stay in the shop for no more than one hour.

For parents accompanying children below the age of 17 for haircuts, only two family members are allowed in the premises per visit and only guardians who are fully vaccinated may enter.

Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya moved into Phase Two of the NRP.

Only Johor and Kedah, with the exception of Langkawi, remain in Phase One.

Negri Sembilan, Sarawak, and Perlis are already in Phase Three.

Labuan is the only place in Malaysia that is currently in Phase Four of the NRP.