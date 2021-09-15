Covid-19: Mengkuang Dam in Seberang Perai ordered to close for seven days

File picture of February 16, 2020 shows Mengkuang Dam located in Seberang Perai Tengah district. Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) chief executive officer Datuk Jaseni Maidinsa said the Seberang Perai Tengah Health Office issued an order under the Prevention and Control of Contagious Diseases Act 1988. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 15 — Popular recreational spot, Mengkuang Dam in Seberang Perai, will not be open to the public for seven days from today.

Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) chief executive officer Datuk Jaseni Maidinsa said the Seberang Perai Tengah Health Office issued an order under the Prevention and Control of Contagious Diseases Act 1988.

“PBAPP will comply fully with this order in the interests of public safety and to prevent the further spread of Covid-19 in Penang,” he said in a statement issued today.

He said PBAPP’s auxiliary police personnel have been directed to prevent public entry into the grounds of Mengkuang Dam.

He advised the public to refrain from going to Mengkuang Dam and that all unauthorised visitors will be asked to turn back at the entry point.

Jaseni said additional safety rules have also been imposed by the Health Ministry for its three other recreational areas — Air Itam Dam, Teluk Bahang Dam and Bukit Dumbar Recreation Park — with immediate effect.

From now onwards, only individuals who are fully vaccinated will be allowed to enter the dam area and use the facilities. Those under 17 years of age will only be allowed to enter with fully vaccinated parents.

Only individuals with a “low risk” or “casual contact” status on their MySejahtera app will be allowed to enter the area.

The same rules will apply to Mengkuang Dam when it reopens on September 22.

PBAPP has also introduced other public safety rules and regulations for all of its recreational spots including limiting the number of visitors to 200 persons at any one time and 350 for Mengkuang Dam, temperature screening at the entrance, MySejahtera registration and physical distancing.