Malaysian Employers Federation urges govt to allow corporate offices to resume operations

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — The Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) has called on the government to allow corporate offices to resume operations following the easing of restrictions for the non-essential services sector.

Its president, Datuk Syed Hussain Syed Husman said many MEF members are questioning the rationale for corporate offices to remain closed when factory offices are allowed to reopen.

“Many employers are perplexed by this situation as major decisions are made at the management level and not at the production sites.

“The operation’s effectiveness is lost should the corporate offices be required to remain closed,” he said in a statement today.

Given the current situation, MEF has proposed for the authorities to allow fully vaccinated employees to return to the office to work.

“We hope the authorities understand the business concerns and trust the employers to self-manage the standard operating procedures because this would greatly reduce administrative stress,” said Syed Hussain.

He added that such a move would allow employers to focus on their business recovery efforts, which would subsequently help to accelerate Malaysia’s economic recovery. — Bernama