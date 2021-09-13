PKR’s Fahmi Fadzil says PM-Pakatan MoU to help fight Covid-19

Fahmi Fadzil said Pakatan reserves the right to end the MOU if there were no improvements to their agreement. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sep 13 — PKR’s communication’s director Fahmi Fadzil today said that Pakatan Harapan (PH) remains as the Opposition and the current Parliamentary session will not be suspended until July 31, 2022.

He said the focus will be on fighting the Covid-19 pandemic and to institute Parliamentary reforms.

“The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the government and PH sees PH remain as the Opposition. Parliament won’t be suspended until July 31, 2022

“The focus of the MOU is to help the public, improve efforts to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, Parliamentary reforms, MA63 and freedom of the judicial system,” the Lembah Pantai MP tweeted today.

“Full document’s to ensue.”

Fahmi added that Pakatan reserves the right to end the MOU if there were no improvements to their agreement.

The MoU today was signed in a bid to shore up the nation’s political stability and to work on economic recovery efforts.

Dubbed the “Memorandum of Understanding on Political Stability and Transformation”, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the bipartisan cooperation was in line with His Majesty Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah decree that political division be set aside for the stability of the country.