Opposition will strive for Malaysia and its people, says Anwar following inking of historic bipartisan cooperation memorandum

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — The largest Opposition bloc in the country said it will strive its best for the sake of the future of the people and the nation, after a historic memorandum of understanding (MoU) to affirm its bipartisan cooperation with the federal government was inked today.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim posted a brief remark on Facebook after attending an official signing ceremony presided by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in Parliament earlier this evening.

Dubbed the “Memorandum of Understanding on Political Stability and Transformation”, the signing of the MoU will usher in a period of political stability, allowing both sides of the political divide to work on economic recovery efforts for the greater good.

Prior to the MoU signing, Ismail Sabri in a statement said the bipartisan cooperation — the first in the country’s history — was in line with the royal decree outlined by His Majesty Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah earlier today where all parties needed to practice “deliberative democracy”.

A deliberative democracy is a form of democracy where deliberation is central to decision-making.

Earlier today, the King repeated his appeal for bipartisan support towards efforts to revive an ailing economy and fight the pandemic after opening the First Meeting of the Fourth Term of the 14th Parliament.

PH leaders representing their respective component parties in attendance were Anwar himself, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu, and United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation president Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau.

Also present were Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Rais Yatim, Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun, Ketereh MP Tan Sri Annuar Musa, Seremban MP Anthony Loke, Senator Datuk Donald Peter Mojuntin, Kulim Bandar Baharu MP Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Pulai MP Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub.