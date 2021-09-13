Hishammuddin: All quarters should accept MoU on bipartisan cooperation

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (centre) with Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein, Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa and Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin while attending the signing ceremony for the MoU between the government and the PH coalition at Parliament Building, September 13, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein has expressed the hope that all quarters would accept the memorandum of understanding on bipartisan cooperation between the federal government and Pakatan Harapan (PH) as it is aimed at restoring political stability to help in the fight against Covid-19 and efforts to revive the economy.

The senior defence minister said this when commenting on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Political Stability and Transformation signed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and heads of PH component parties today.

“Apart from this, the memorandum of understanding also advises the opposition not to oppose just based on political considerations but to consider the desire for stability (of country) so that all quarters can focus on a more important agenda.

“It is not for power but to help those of us entrusted to lead certain ministries and government administration to be focused in our work to bring the country out of Covid-19 as soon as possible through three core tasks related to health, economy and prosperity,” he said in a special press conference at Wisma Pertahanan here today.

The historic MoU paved the way for a new political landscape based on bipartisan cooperation which upholds the spirit of the Malaysian Family.

The six-point MoU covers the areas of strengthening the plan to fight Covid-19, transformation of the administration, Parliamentary reforms, ensuring judicial independence, the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and formation of a steering committee. — Bernama