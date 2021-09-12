Cinemas prepare to welcome movie-goers for reopening

GSC Cinema staff prepare for reopening at the Mid Valley Megamall outlet in Kuala Lumpur September 8, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 12 — Although cinemas have delayed their reopening following Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s recent announcement, cinema operators assured that they are ready to welcome movie-goers back to the big screen.

On Sept 7, Ismail Sabri announced allowing cinemas to operate at 50 per cent capacity for fully vaccinated individuals, effective Sept 9.

Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC) PR and branding manager Sharmine Ishak told Bernama that staff have been maintaining the cinemas throughout the closure, which includes cleaning the seats, halls and facilities such as e-kiosks, and equipment like projectors.

He said before reopening, the cinemas will be thoroughly disinfected to ensure that they are all ready to welcome movie-goers back.

“As of now, cinema operators are currently awaiting the detailed standard operating procedures (SOPs) to start our operation.

“Additionally, the studios and distributors have just only been able to submit their films to the Film Censorship Board of Malaysia for censorship review, as it was not possible to review films during the lockdown,” he said.

He added that any updates regarding the reopening of cinemas as well as the screening of movies would be announced via social media.

Meanwhile, TGV Cinemas general manager of sales & marketing Mohit Bhargava said that they would also be training their frontline staff and comply with new SOPs outlined by the federal government, coupled with their own enhanced safety procedures.

He said among their own enhanced safety SOPs included restricting entry to fully vaccinated staff and guests of aged 18 and above, enhanced food safety management, operating contactless ticket sales as well as active monitoring of safety satisfaction scores.

“Furthermore, we will also be preparing a range of welcome back deals and offers for our MovieClub members and guests to greet them at our reopening,” he said.

He hoped that the reopening of cinemas would offer Malaysians a safe environment to reduce their stress and anxiety levels amid the pandemic at an affordable price.

“As an industry, we are responsible for creating around 20,000 jobs all of which have been impacted due to cinema closure and we hope to rebuild our business and help our staff and their families regain normalcy,” he said. — Bernama