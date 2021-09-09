JKJAV: Over half of Malaysia’s population fully vaccinated against Covid-19

People are seen wearing masks in the Bukit Bintang shopping area in Kuala Lumpur on September 4, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — A total of 50.5 per cent of Malaysia’s total population or 16,492,295 individuals have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday, according to the Special Committee for Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Vaccine Supply (JKJAV).

An infographic shared on the committee’s official Twitter account today also showed that 20,943,582 individuals, or 64.1 per cent of the total population have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Lebih 50% populasi keseluruhan Malaysia telah lengkap divaksinasi.



Laporan kumulatif vaksinasi mengikut negeri setakat 8 September 2021.#LindungDiriLindungSemua pic.twitter.com/eDL9jschnP — Vaksin COVID-19 🇲🇾 (@JKJAVMY) September 9, 2021

A total of 320,452 doses were administered yesterday, of which 128,038 as the first dose and the remaining 192,414 the second dose, bringing the cumulative figure for vaccines administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) to 37,392,241 doses.

NIP was launched on Feb 24 this year. — Bernama