Sabah records 45 Covid-19 deaths today, says state minister

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 7 — Sabah recorded 45 deaths due to Covid-19 infection today, an increase compared with 31 cases reported yesterday, said the state Local Government and Housing Minister, Datuk Masidi Manjun.

He said of the total, Tawau district recorded 17 deaths, Kota Kinabalu (five) Sandakan (five), Papar (four), Penampang (four), two cases each for Tuaran, Beluran and Keningau, with one case each for Kalabakan, Kinabatangan, Beaufort and Ranau.

“Covid-19 positive cases rose to 2,107 today compared with 1,844 reported yesterday, although cases in Kota Kinabalu dropped by 61. However, cases increased in other areas such as Kinabatangan, which recorded an increase of 47 new cases,” he said in a statement here tonight.

Masidi, who is also the Sabah government Covid-19 spokesperson, said that of the new cases today, 788 cases were registered late, between two and three days after the test results were known, 128 cases were registered between four and five days late, and 172 cases were registered more than five days late.

He said that the number of new Covid-19 positive cases recorded today brought the cumulative total to 163,372, while 1,590 recovered cases made a cumulative total of 132,408. — Bernama