Air Selangor: Water supply to 463 areas in Klang Valley restored by 92pc as of 7am

People are seen filling their containers at a water point in USJ 2 following the latest water supply disruption in Subang Jaya September 1, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Water supply to 463 areas which were affected following a halt in the operation of the Sungai Semenyih Water Treatment Plant (WTP) due to an odour pollution incident in Sungai Semenyih is 92.2 per cent restored as at 7am this morning.

Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) corporate communications head, Elina Baseri said from the five Air Selangor regions affected, Kuala Langat, Sepang and Putrajaya had achieved 100 per cent water supply while Hulu Langat is at 92.6 per cent and Petaling at 81.4 per cent.

“The resumption of water supply is different from area to area depending on the location and distance of the consumer’s premises.

“Water supply to all affected areas would return in stages and it is expected to be fully restored by 6 am tomorrow morning. Alternative water supply through water lorry tankers would continue to be mobilised to consumers and critical premises affected by the unscheduled water disruption,” she said in a statement today.

She added that Air Selangor is seeking the cooperation of the people to observe physical distancing and to wear mask when obtaining water supply from lorry tankers.

“Consumers of Air Selangor will be kept informed on the incident from time to time via the mass media,” she said.

The people can also refer to the official Air Selangor communication channels such as Air Selangor application as well as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter sites or contact Air Selangor Communications Centre at 15300 while enquiries and complaints can also be forwarded to the Help Centre at www.airselangor.com and Air Selangor application. — Bernama