Weak earthquake hits Kundasang in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 4 ― A weak earthquake with a magnitude of 3.4 on the Richter scale was detected in Kundasang at 6.20am today.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) in a statement said the quake occurred at 6.1 degrees North and 116.6 degrees East of Kundasang.

The quake was detected 12 kilometres northwest of Ranau at a depth of 10 kilometres.

“Tremors might have been felt around Kundasang and Ranau, Sabah. MetMalaysia will continue to monitor the situation,” the statement read.

So far the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre has not received any reports of untoward incidents due to the minor earthquake. ― Bernama