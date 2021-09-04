Malaysia’s Covid-19 cases dip below 20,000 mark for second day straight with 19,057 new infections

Malaysia reports 19,057 new Covid-19 cases today. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — The country added 19,057 cases to the Covid-19 tally as of noon today but for the second day straight the number of infections have dropped below the 20,000 mark, bolstering hope that the outbreak would stabilise soon.

The densely populated state of Selangor still contributes the largest share of cases, at 3775, but still had a visible drop from recent days.

Three states — Sabah, Johor, and Sarawak — all registered cases above the 2,000 mark in the last 24 hours, while Penang, Kelantan, Perak and Kedah recorded cases above 1,000 respectively, in a sign that states outside the central region could be hit by yet another wave of infections.

MORE TO COME