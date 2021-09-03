Selangor Pakatan says no to proposed PJD Link, wants state to go back to drawing board on Kuala Langat North Reserve Forest

Trees and plants in the Kuala Langat North Reserve Forest at Kampung Orang Asli Busut in Banting April 22, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 ― The Kuala Langat North Reserve Forest (KLNFR) degazettement will be discussed in greater detail at the state executive council meeting next week, Selangor Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders said today, following public backlash.

The heads of the three parties that make up the state ruling coalition ― PKR, DAP and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) ― said they had discussed the controversy in a meeting today and decided that the state government should take another look at it in the next exco meeting scheduled for September 8.

“All parties expressed their views and concerns and have agreed that the mentri besar bring this issue in the state executive council meeting on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 to consider the direction and decision on this issue,” Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, Gobind Singh Deo, and Izham Hashim said in a joint statement.

Amirudin is Selangor PKR chief and also the state mentri besar while Gobind is state DAP chief and Izham is their Amanah counterpart.

The trio said their coalition meeting today also discussed the proposed Petaling Jaya Dispersal Link (PJD Link), which they noted is the new name of the Kinrara-Damansara Expressway (Kidex) that had been scrapped previously.

“Selangor PH notes that PJD Link has not been approved by the state government. The meeting also agreed to reject any attempt to revive the Kidex or anything similar.

“The chairmen of the component parties of Selangor PH are committed to uphold all the basic principles of PH relating to the environment and the agenda prioritising public welfare as guidelines and guidance in every state development plan,” the three added.

Selangor exco Hee Loy Sian announced the degazettement of 536.7 hectares of KLNFR for a mixed development project in the state assembly on August 30 that drew public condemnation.

Lawmakers from both sides of the political divide panned the degazettement and demanded the state reverse the order to protect the forest and the lives and livelihood of the Orang Asli people who still live in it.