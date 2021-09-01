Court acquits, discharges 29 bribery charges against former Felda board member after prosecution withdraws charges

Former Felda board of directors member Datuk Noor Ehsanuddin Mohd Harun Narrashi was today acquitted and discharged of 29 bribery charges. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 — Former Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) board of directors member, Datuk Noor Ehsanuddin Mohd Harun Narrashi was today acquitted and discharged of 29 bribery charges after the prosecution withdrew all the charges against him.

His counsel Datuk Hasnal Rezua Merican, when contacted, said the prosecution had informed the court on the withdrawal of the 29 charges during the case proceeding before Sessions Court judge Suzana Hussin last May 21.

“Actually, the date (May 21) was set for continuation of the case hearing but the prosecution informed the court on withdrawing all the charges against the accused.

“This came about after the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) had investigated the defence’s statement under Section 62 of the MACC Act and was satisfied that all the transactions made as stated in the charges were advances that had been fully repaid.

“Therefore, the prosecution withdrew the charges against my client (Noor Ehsanuddin) and the court then acquitted and discharged him of all 29 charges,” said the lawyer.

The court hearing started in August 2019 and 24 prosecution witnesses including bank officers and Companies Commission of Malaysia officials gave evidence.

In the Sessions Court here, Noor Ehsanuddin, 58, was facing 14 charges of accepting a bribe of RM23,540.68 in instalment payments for a BMW 3 Series car, from a printing company, Karya Hidayah Sdn Bhd in 2014 and 2015.

In the Johor Baru court, he faced 10 charges including receiving a bribe of RM50,000 and a piece of land from the same company in 2013 and 2014.

He was also charged in the Shah Alam Sessions Court with five counts of accepting the maintenance of two vehicles and the legal fee payment of RM12,707.60 for the purchase of a piece of land.

The cases in Johor Baru and Shah Alam were heard together with the case in the Sessions Court here. — Bernama