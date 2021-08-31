Home quarantine allowed for some Covid-19 cases, says Sibu disaster management committee

A man is seen standing at his house gate after being ordered to undergo home quarantine in Kuala Lumpur October 4, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara.

SIBU, Aug 31 — Covid-19 positive cases will be permitted to quarantine at home based on the suitability of cases, said the Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC).

In an announcement posted on the Sibu Health Promotion Unit’s Facebook page yesterday, the committee reminded that not all positive cases will be allowed to be quarantined at home and would be subject to the Sarawak Health Department’s decision.

“Covid-19 patients concerned will be given instructions to be quarantined at home and will be monitored by a medical team,” said the committee, adding the decision to allow home quarantine took effect Aug 29.

SDDMC also stressed that it was crucial that these positive cases can be contacted via telephone and to remain at home throughout the quarantine period.

“Visitors are strictly prohibited and (positive cases should) practise correct coughing ethics. If experiencing any signs of illness, wear face mask.

“They are to wash hands with soaps or hand sanitiser immediately after coughing or sneezing,” it said.

Those under quarantine are also ensure one-metre or more social distancing from other family members, SDDMC said.

They are advised to remain inside their room but if there is a need to go out from the room, they are to wear face mask and avoid contact with family members, added the committee.

“Allow good ventilation by opening up all windows and do not share eating utensils or personal belongings with other family members.”

It also mentioned that all Covid-19 positive cases should look out for danger signs such as difficulty in breathing when climbing stairs or walking; chest pain; coughing blood; continuous fever for more than two days; loss of appetite in eating and drinking; vomitting; continuous diarrhoea; less urination; and stomach ache.

In case of emergency, they are to contact the Sibu Hospital emergency line at 084-343 333 ext 1162 and for further enquiries, 084-348 676 for the Sibu Hospital Covid-19 assistance line. — Borneo Post