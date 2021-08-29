Sabah Bersatu leader Lajim Ukin dies of Covid-19

Amanah Ikthiar Malaysia (AIM) Executive Chairman Datuk Seri Lajim Ukin passed away from Covid-19 this morning. — Borneo Post pic

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 29 — Amanah Ikthiar Malaysia (AIM) Executive Chairman Datuk Seri Lajim Ukin has passed away from Covid-19 this morning.

He was 66.

His special officer Ismail Norazman when contacted just now said that Lajim, who was warded at KPJ Sabah Specialist Hospital here, passed away at around 6am.

The senior politician’s remains will be brought to his hometown in Kampung Kebatu Beaufort for last rites and burial, Ismail added.

Lajim, who is also Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Supreme Council Member, tested positive for Covid-19 on August 12 and was admitted to KPJ Sabah Specialist Hospital here on August 14. He was placed in medically induced coma on August 24 afternoon.

Lajim had been part of the Chief Minister’s entourage on a working visit to Kudat a couple of weeks ago and started feeling unwell after the trip.

The former state elected representative went for the RTK-PCR Covid-19 swab test at Gleneagles Hospital Kota Kinabalu on August 11 and the result came back positive for Covid-19 the next day.

His condition was reported to be stable in the last couple of days.

Lajim, who had undergone a kidney transplant, was also said to have a heart ailment. — Borneo Post