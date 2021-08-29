Police in Nibong Tebal arrest man for sexually assaulting, killing woman at her house

Police have arrested a man suspected to be involved in the murder of a woman whose body was found under her bed in Taman Seruling Emas, Sungai Jawi. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

NIBONG TEBAL, Aug 29 — Police have arrested a man suspected to be involved in the murder of a woman whose body was found under her bed in Taman Seruling Emas, Sungai Jawi here yesterday.

The 29-year-old man who broke into the victim’s house was believed to have murdered the victim after he raped and sodomised her.

Seberang Perai Selatan district police chief Supt Lee Chong Chern said the police were alerted to the discovery of the body of the 40-year-old woman hidden under the bed of the two-storey terrace house at about 7.20pm.

He said a friend of the victim went to the house to check on her and as she arrived, she witnessed a man leaving the victim’s house on a motorcycle.

“She became suspicious and had contacted the victim’s sister to inform her of the matter,” he said when contacted today.

“The victim’s sister then called her friend and asked him to check her sister’s house. The man then contacted the police before going inside the house together and found it to be in a mess,” he added.

He said further inspections found the victim’s body under the bed in a room on the ground floor, adding that the body was then sent to Seberang Jaya Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Lee said initial investigations revealed that one of the victim’s neighbours saw an unknown man leaving the victim’s house at 4.30pm yesterday on a motorcycle.

Based on the information, he said the police launched an operation to track down the suspect, adding that the suspect who was hiding in the Changkat Sungai Jawi area here was arrested last night.

Upon questioning, the suspect admitted that he broke into the victim’s house at about 3am yesterday after smoking drugs with his friend in Sungai Bakap.

“The man said he had borrowed his friend’s motorcycle to go to the Taman Seruling Emas area. He then broke into the victim’s house by climbing the back wall and went into the bedroom where the victim was sleeping,” he said, adding that the suspect then raped and sodomised her.

Lee said during the attack the victim had put up a fight and shouted for help.

The suspect then stuffed the victim’s underwear in her mouth but she continued to fight him, he added.

“The suspect then covered her mouth with his hands and after some time the victim stopped moving, believed to have died,” he said adding that the man then hid her body under the bed and took off with the victim’s money, mobile phone and jewellery.

He said the suspect who has previous records for criminal and drug offences, has been remanded for further investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code. — Bernama