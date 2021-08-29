Malaysia crosses 1.7 million mark with 20,579 new Covid-19 infections today

Health workers conduct Covid-19 swab tests at Flat Taman Desaria in Petaling Jaya August 29, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — The number of new Covid-19 cases in the country dipped today to 20,579, roughly 2,000 cases fewer than the 22,597 reported yesterday.

However, today’s numbers have pushed the national case tally past the 1.7 million mark with 1,706,089 cases to date.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah tweeted that Selangor remains the state with the most cases with 4,591 new infections today.

Outside of that, the viral disease is climbing in Borneo Malaysia. Sabah has 2,578 new cases and Sarawak 2,522 new cases, taking second and third spots respectively.

Johor reported 1,852 new cases, Kedah with 1,755, and Penang with 1,378 new Covid-19 infections, while Kuala Lumpur today reported 680 new infections.

