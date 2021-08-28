Padawan Municipal Council set to undertake 15 projects under 12MP beginning next year

Lo delivers his remarks during the virtual celebration of MPP’s 25th ‘Commemoration Day’. — Borneo Post Online pic

KUCHING, Aug 28 — The Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) has received the approval for 15 projects under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), with the works set to run from next year until 2025.

Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang, who is also the council’s chairman, said the 15 projects had been approved with a ceiling funding of RM15 million.

Noting that the Covid-19 pandemic had indirectly hindered MPP in its implementation of development projects, Lo said that the local authority, with better adaptation to the current situation, would continue to focus on and ensure that all the approved development projects would take off despite a two-month lag largely due to the necessary enforcement of the movement control order (MCO).

“Regardless, MPP would play its role of ensuring better infrastructure for the ‘rakyat’ (people) by continuing to implement these development projects,” he said in his welcoming speech for the virtual celebration of MPP’s 25th ‘Commemoration Day’ yesterday, where Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian officiated at the ceremony.

Lo also pointed out that to achieve a sustainable Padawan Municipality, the MPP must accelerate the provision and maintenance of infrastructure in tandem with the expectations of the people.

“From 2016 to 2020 under 11MP, MPP had implemented a total of 375 projects totalling RM82.8 million and the breakdown in terms of category and total project costs are as the following: RM15.2 million for capital development projects, RM35.8 million for Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) projects, and RM31.8 million for ‘Projek Rakyat’ (Project for the People).

“For Year 2021, MPP is tasked with implementing 135 development projects amounting to RM14.91 million. The breakdown in terms of category and total project costs are: for state-funded projects, 80 projects for RTP projects amounting to RM12 million, two projects under Projek Rakyat amounting to RM1.15 million, and 53 federal-funded projects amounting to RM 1.76 million,” he said.

Lo believed that infrastructure development remained the wish of the people and through infrastructure development projects, MPP would be able to help improve the quality of life of the people.

According to him, nowadays requests from the residents have changed from upgrading of gravel roads to tar-sealed roads, with requests for street-lighting and also construction of bridges, suraus, churches and other public facilities.

“MPP will continue to put emphasis on its Resident Councillorship System (RCS) to enhance the spirit of neighbourliness and caring communities through the adoption of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030.

“These values are also paramount towards building and sustaining a dynamic, friendly and culture-embedded community with a strong sense of unity and identity as well as environmental-friendly.

“MPP will continue to think of innovative ways to provide good and clean eateries and restaurants for tourists and investors to frequent. Similarly, the quality of living will be enhanced with the increase in the number of parks and recreational facilities, which are able to provide comfortable places for people from all walks of life, young and old, to mingle, go and rest,” he said.

Lo added that the council would also cooperate with the police towards maintaining a crime-free and safe municipality.

“It is only with a conducive environment provided that would make investors feel comfortable and be willing to stay and invest here.”

Lo also requested that the public in MPP areas to give positive and constructive feedback to the council.

He said the council’s staff, councillors and community leaders would be most keen to work with the residents in solving problems, adopting the ‘People’s First Approach’.

“Regular engagement with the local communities will result in a cordial bonding between the community and the council. From there, the communities will assist the council in working towards a clean and safe municipality.

“For example, addressing issues such as outbreak of dengue, rabies and the current Covid-19 will be effective with solid assistance and cooperation from the communities,” he said. — Borneo Post Online