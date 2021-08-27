Sabahan duo thank PM Ismail Sabri for reappointment as federal ministers

Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee speaks at the Srikanda Muda Programme in Kuala Lumpur, April 23, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — Sabahan Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili said that his reappointment as a federal minister will allow plans to settle matters related to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) continue seamlessly.

Thanking Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob for the opportunity to serve once again, Parti Bersatu Sabah man said that the post was crucial and strategic to resolve the various non-compliances to MA63.

“Much work has already been done in identifying the issues for settlement and an action plan has already been mapped out especially for those matters that require changes in policy, regulations, as well as legal and constitutional action.

“I look forward to working closely with the prime minister and the chief ministers of Sabah and Sarawak to deliver what has already been planned as well as new action plans that will be identified and implemented,” he said in a statement here today.

Ongkili, who is Kota Marudu MP, said that he was confident in Ismail Sabri’s leadership and that the latter would support and deliver the aspirations of Malaysians in Sabah and Sarawak.

Meanwhile, Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Datuk Ronald Kiandee also thanked the prime minister for his confidence and trust, saying that he would do his best to carry out his duties.

“This is a big responsibility and mandate. With the support of the department and many agencies of the ministry, I will take it on and do my best to ensure food security in this country is guaranteed and the food chain is taken care of,” he said.

Ongkili and Kiandee are two Sabahan ministers in the Cabinet who have retained their posts.