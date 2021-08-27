Annuar Musa thanks Ismail for appointment as communications and multimedia minister

Tan Sri Annuar Musa said he was committed to leading the ministry, which he said was important in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic and economic recovery as well as strengthening the digital sector for the benefit of the people. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — New Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa thanked Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob for selecting him today.

He said he was committed to leading the ministry, which he said was important in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic and economic recovery as well as strengthening the digital sector for the benefit of the people.

“I hope I will get full cooperation from the officers and leadership of KKMM and its agencies,” he said in his maiden statement today with the ministry’s letterhead.

The previous minister during the Perikatan Nasional government was Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, who has returned to his post during the Perikatan Nasional era as the foreign minister.

Earlier today, Ismail announced his 31 ministers including four senior ministers who made his new Cabinet, along with 38 deputy ministers.