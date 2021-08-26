MB says Perak to add 12 more Covid-19 vaccination centres, targets herd immunity by Oct

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad arrives for the opening ceremony of the first session of the fourth year of the 14th state legislative assembly at the Perak Darul Ridzuan Building in Ipoh August 25, 2021. — Bernama pic

IPOH, Aug 26 — The Perak government is planning to set up 12 more Covid-19 vaccination centres (PPV) around the state to speed up its inoculation programme, Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad said in the state legislative assembly today.

He added that his state government is also evaluating a proposal to upgrade three existing PPVs.

“Perak is expected to achieve 80 percent herd immunity latest by October.

“The state is also expected to complete full vaccination by November. However, they are subject to vaccine supply,” he said.

Saarani was replying Pasir Panjang assemblyman Yahaya Mat Nor, who wanted to know the state’s strategies to expedite the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

Saarani, who is in charge of the state National Security Council, also said that the authorities have been administering vaccines in the rural area via the mobile outreach vaccination centres involving residents from Felda, Felcra and Orang Asli community.

As of August 24, Saarani said that the state has 22 public PPVs, six drive-through PPVs, 14 mobile outreach PPVs, eight special PPVs, one integration (private and public) PPV, one non-governmental PPV, one higher education institution PPV, 15 private hospital PPVs, 150 medical practitioners PPVs and eight Public-Private Partnership Covid-19 Industry Immunisation Programme (Pikas) PPVs.

“With this, the state has the capacity to vaccinate 40,000 to 45,000 people a day.

“Records show that the highest achievement of vaccination in Perak was 39,998 on August 25,” he said.

Saarani also said that a total of 1,118,358 people or 60.04 per cent of the population aged 18 and above have received the first dose of vaccine as of August 24.

“Meanwhile, 797,317 people or 42.81 per cent have completed both doses of vaccines in the state,” he said