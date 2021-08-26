Don't fall for callers claiming to be me, state police chief tells Johoreans

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay speaks at a press conference at the Johor Contingent Police Headquarters in Johor Baru, August 23, 2021. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Aug 26 — Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay today cautioned the public against individuals claiming to be him on phone calls in an attempt to dupe unsuspecting victims.

He said police have detected several mobile phone numbers used for such calls.

“The numbers are 016-481 8575 and 010-836 8223.

“The police would like to remind the public and also the community to not be easily swayed by individuals into believing that the call came from the state police chief,” he said in a statement issued here today.

Ayob Khan stressed that if any member of the public comes across such impersonation, they are encouraged to reach out to the nearest police station.

He said the public can also contact the Johor police central control centre at 07-225 4047 or the Johor police chief’s special officer at 013-905 8124.