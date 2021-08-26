After the floods in Yan, salvaging what is left

Ku Masturah Ku Abdullah inspects her belongings following flash floods in Yan August 25, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

YAN, Aug 26 — It’s been more than a week since flash floods hit several districts near here and people can be seen returning home to clean up and salvage whatever they can.

Ku Masturah Ku Abdullah, 73, and members of her family were busy removing damaged furnishings and shovelling mud from around the house.

“I am relieved that my husband and I were not here when it happened but I am sad that I lost my eldest brother,” she said.

Her brother Ku Shuib Ku Abdullah, 91, was the fifth victim of the floods to be found.

Two weeks before the incident, Ku Masturah and her husband Azmi Arshad, 75, were in Putrajaya with her daughter as he had broken his thigh bone and they needed help during his convalescence.

Members of Ku Masturah’s family help clean up her mud-filled house following flash floods in Yan August 25, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

“I made the decision to temporarily move to my daughter’s house mainly to get help taking care of my husband,” she said.

When she first heard about the flash floods, the first thing that came to her mind was her brother who was an imam.

It was only later that she found out he was missing.



So far, six people have died in the disaster that struck the Gunung Jerai area damaging roads, houses, and public property.

Ku Masturah Ku Abdullah looks on as members of her family help with cleaning up work in her house following flash floods in Yan August 25, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin



