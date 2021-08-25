Selangor making preparations for Covid-19 booster shots under Selvax, state assembly told

Foreign workers receive their Covid-19 jab during the Selangor Vaccination Programme at Pusat Kompleks Sukan PKNS in Kelana Jaya August 11, 2021. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Aug 25 — The Selangor government is making preparations to provide the booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine under its Selangor Vaccine Programme (Selvax), the state assembly was told today.

State Public Health, Unity, Women and Family Development Committee chairman Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud said the preparations included to provide the vaccine for those aged 18 and below, which is subjected to approval by (JKJAV).

She said this in response to a question from Wong Siew Ki (PH-Balakong) who wanted to know about the Selvax Komuniti and Selvax Industri programmes.

Dr Siti Mariah said that as of Aug 22, the number of vaccine dispensed under Selvax Community was 224,880 doses and there were 275,120 doses remaining.

For Selvax Industri, 142,719 doses of the vaccine had been administered until Aug 22, out of 750,000 doses allocated, she added.

Meanwhile, she apologised to the opposition members in the house for not informing them about the cancellation of the operation of the Selvax vaccination centre (PPV). — Bernama