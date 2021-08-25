National paddler Chaoming slips to opening day defeat at Tokyo Paralympics

Malaysian tennis table player Chee Chaoming in action against Mohamed Kalem of Italy at the Tokyo Paralympics August 25, 2021. — Picture via Facebook

TOKYO, Aug 25 — Malaysian tennis table player Chee Chaoming succumbed to defeat at the hands of Mohamed Kalem of Italy on the first day of Tokyo Paralympics, here, today.

Mohamed Kalem took just 20 minutes to defeat the 2018 Asian Para Games gold medallist, 11-6, 11-7, 11-4 in the men’s singles TT9 (physical impairment) category Group C preliminary round match at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

The 23-year-old, who was born with the disability and is making his Paralympic debut here, is next scheduled to meet Joshua Stacey of Great Britain tomorrow morning.

Joshua lost to Australian Lin Ma 3-11, 4-11, 6-11, earlier today.

The Tokyo Paralympic Games, which officially opened last night, ends on Sept 5. — Bernama