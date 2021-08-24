SDMC: Sarawak Health Dept issues 31 compounds to 23 individuals, eight corporations for flouting SOP

SDMC said the offences included failing to scan the MySejahtera QR code, failing to provide thermometre and failing to provide hand sanitiser. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Aug 24 — The Health authorities in Sarawak have issued 31 compounds to 23 individuals and eight corporations for flouting standard operating procedures (SOP) in the last 24 hours, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update, SDMC said 13 of the offences involved failing to maintain physical distancing while three others failed to register their attendance before entering premises.

Other offences included failing to scan the MySejahtera QR code, failing to provide thermometre and failing to provide hand sanitiser.

“Nine of the total compounds were issued in Bintulu followed by eight each in Kuching and Serian, five in Samarahan and one in Miri. This brought the total number of compounds issued to 489,” said SDMC.

According to the committee, the police have also issued 17 compounds to those who failed to comply with the SOP.

It said that 13 of these compounds were for failing to scan the MySejahtera QR code or not registering their attendance before entering the premises.

Two other offences were for loitering in public places beyond the stipulated hours.

“One individual was caught crossing a district without a police permit while the other caught breaching an Enhanced movement control order (EMCO) area.”

SDMC said 10 of the total compounds were issued in Bintulu followed by five compounds in Kuching and one compound in Dalat.

“This brought the total number of compounds issued to 10,135.”

SDMC said the Kapit District Council also issued three compounds to individuals who did not adhere to the SOP, bringing the total compounds issued by the local authorities statewide thus far to 1,438.

“One of the offences involved failure to register through MySejahtera or logbook, the other individual failed to maintain physical distancing and the remaining one did not use face mask,” added the committee. — Borneo Post Online