Malaysian Film Directors Association objects to National Day video clip fanning racial issues

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — The Malaysian Film Directors Association (FDAM) has objected to a public service announcement video clip with a National Day concept which is seen as trying to raise racial issues.

Its president Ahmad Ibrahim said that the protest referred to a one-minute long video clip published by an organisation, featuring a scene of a father hurling racist words in front of his son, who was later reprimanded by his wife.

“Even though the video has a disclaimer, FDAM is of the view that it still offends various races who respect the unity in the community established in Malaysia,” he said.

He said the clip, posted on a social media platform, was highly unsuitable for public viewing, and he urged the authorities, namely, the Home Ministry and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to take appropriate action against those behind it.

“The publication of a video with a public service announcement concept such as this can affect the unity among the community in this country, which has been established for so long,” he said.

Ahmad said that this was worrying, as it had already gone viral on social media even though the video had been withdrawn by the publisher.

FDAM also hoped that the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) and the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) would continue to monitor the production of such videos, so that the value of unity, in line with the Malaysian Family theme introduced by Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, can be further appreciated. — Bernama