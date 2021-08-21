After Interpol requested to find him, rapper Caprice says afraid to return home

Local rapper Caprice admitted feeling conflicted about returning home after local media reported that police here were seeking the Interpol’s help to locate him. — Picture via Instagram/capriceofficial

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Local rapper Caprice has reportedly claimed that the police have made him feel unsafe in Jordan and afraid to return to his home country, following a dispute involving popular preacher Ebit Lew and a Gaza-based Malaysian humanitarian aid activist.

Kosmo! reported last night that Caprice, whose real name is Ariz Ramli, conducted an Instagram Live session yesterday, where he admitted feeling conflicted about returning home after local media reported that police here were seeking the Interpol’s help to locate the 33-year-old.

“I already bought a ticket to return to Malaysia, but when I read the news that the police asked for the Interpol to help find Caprice, I straight away tore the ticket.

“When the police and Interpol are seeking me like this, of course I do not want to return to Malaysia,” he reportedly said.

On July 21, Ebit had lodged a police report on various allegations made against him by several individuals on social media.

Yesterday, Dang Wangi district police chief Supt Ashari Abu Samah announced that the police here have requested Interpol’s help to locate Caprice and Cinta Gaza Malaysia chief executive officer Muhammad Nadir Al-Nuri Kamaruzaman regarding the case.

“The longer this goes on, the more I feel scared because everything is getting weirder. My life was a little confusing this morning after the media in Malaysia reported that the police wanted to ask Interpol to help find me here,” Caprice was quoted as saying.

The case is being investigated under Section 500 and 504 of the Penal Code that cover defamation and criminal intimidation, and Section 233 of the Communication and Multimedia Act 1998 on misuse of online services.