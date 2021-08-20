Two still missing at end of third day search in flood-hit Yan

Fire and rescue personnel carry out a search and operation for victims of the floods and landslides in the Gunung Jerai area in Yan, August 19, 2021. — Bernama pic

YAN, Aug 20 — The third day of the search and rescue (SAR) operation for the two people reported missing in Wednesday’s massive floods here ended today without any success.

Yan district police chief DSP Shahnaz Akhtar Haji said today’s operation was still concentrated in two locations, namely Titi Hayun and Batu Hampar, where both victims were reported missing.

“Today, we added a team comprising 308 members from various agencies and were using drone units from the police and also the Fire and Rescue Department to locate the victims.

“However, when the operation ended at 4pm, there was still no indication of the whereabouts of the missing victims. We will resume the search operation at 8am tomorrow,” he said when met by reporters here.

He said the operation had also been expanded to cover nearby waters based on the discovery of the fourth victim’s body at the mouth of Sungai Udang yesterday.

However, he explained that the search operation encountered some difficulties as the search location included rocky and muddy terrain and this hampered the search team’s efforts.

“For the search and rescue operation tomorrow, we will increase the strength of the team and also seek the assistance of the police air unit,” he said.

Four people were confirmed killed in the floods, which were caused by a water surge phenomenon when torrents of water gushed down from nearby mountains. ― Bernama