Report: Incoming PM Ismail Sabri meets with Umno MPs tonight

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is seen leaving his house at Tropicana Golf and Country Resort in Petaling Jaya, August 20, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob met with Umno federal lawmakers at a hotel in the city tonight, ahead of his swearing in as the new prime minister tomorrow.

Among those seen at the hotel was Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin, who had been the innovation, science and technology minister in charge of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme during the Perikatan Nasional administration.

Also said to be in attendance were members of the Umno supreme council.

The Malaysia Gazette news portal reported that Ismail Sabri was accompanied by Kuala Krau MP Datuk Seri Ismail Mohd Said.

Ismail declined to inform the press what the meeting was about and said any developments would be announced.

“Any media statement will be released tomorrow,” he was quoted as saying.

Also in attendance was Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman.

This evening, Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Indera Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin released a statement saying that Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has selected Ismail Sabri as the next prime minister.

He said the Agong was satisfied that Ismail Sabri commanded the support of the majority in Parliament, after 114 MPs submitted statutory declarations endorsing him for the position.

Ismail Sabri will be sworn in at 2.30pm tomorrow.