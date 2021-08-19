JKJAV: Over 50pc of Malaysia’s adult population fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as of yesterday

Members of the public receive their Covid-19 jab aboard a RapidPenang bus, which doubles as a mobile vaccination centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Pai Chai, Batu Feringghi July 28, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — Malaysia is on track to achieve the targets set under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Program (NIP), with 50.2 per cent or 11,743,096 of the country's adult population fully vaccinated as of yesterday.

The Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV), through an infographic on Twitter, said 75.3 percent or 17,625,760 people have received the first dose, bringing the cumulative total of vaccine administered through NIP, as of yesterday, to 29,368,856 doses.

“Today, more than 50 per cent of the country's adult population has been fully vaccinated. We are on track to achieve the targets set for NIP. Thank you and congratulations to all involved. The hard work must continue,” it said.

Setakat 18 Ogos 2021:



50.2% populasi dewasa Malaysia telah menerima suntikan vaksinasi penuh.



75.3% populasi dewasa Malaysia telah menerima sekurang-kurangnya satu dos.



Hampir 30 juta dos vaksin telah diberikan di Malaysia.#LindungDiriLindungSemua pic.twitter.com/Q1928l8eNm — Vaksin COVID-19 🇲🇾 (@JKJAVMY) August 19, 2021

According to JKJAV, 54 per cent of the country's total population have received the first dose while 36 per cent have completed two doses.

Meanwhile, daily vaccinations recorded an increase to 531,114 doses yesterday compared to 525,111 doses on Tuesday, 188,474 of which were first doses while 342,640 were for the second. — Bernama