Sabah exceeds 2,000 Covid-19 cases in a single day for third time

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 18 — Sabah broke its own record for most Covid-19 cases in a single day again today when it counted 2,413 fresh cases.

This is the third time that Sabah’s daily record breached the 2,000 mark. Today’s number is 310 higher than yesterday’s cases.

Sabah Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun attributed today’s spike to a backlog of testing which contributed some 10 per cent to the total figure.

He said close contact screening contributed the most cases at 58.4 per cent or 1,410 cases.

Most of the cases were from the state capital at 594, about a quarter of the total number of cases, followed by Tawau with 348 and Penampang at 177.

Masidi said 98 per cent of today’s cases had mild or no symptoms of the disease. Eleven were in Category Three, three in Category Four and five in Category Five, which require intensive care and breathing assistance.

A new cluster was recorded today in Sungai Pin 2, Kinabatangan recording some 20 cases so far.

The state government said it has pivoted on its crisis management strategy and decided that lock down was no longer a viable solution given how deep the spread has gone.

It says it will continue to run vaccination procedures as much and as fast as possible, averaging some 50,000 doses per day this month.

“So far, 24.7 per cent of the adult population has completed both doses of the vaccination while another 48.4 per cent has had one dose,” said Masidi.