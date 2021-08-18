As clock ticks to 4pm deadline, Klang MP seeks secrecy guarantee for written submission of PM candidate

Klang MP Charles Santiago speaks to reporters in Port Klang July 7, 2021. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — Lawmaker Charles Santiago wants Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun to give a guarantee of confidentiality to the content of the MPs’ choice for the next prime minister, which has to be submitted in writing to the palace by 4pm today.

The Klang MP said he is worried about the delivery of the SDs, noting that the Speaker had told the MPs that their statutory declarations (SDs) must be in PDF format and addressed to Colonel Datuk Nazim Mohd Alim, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s senior private secretary, by fax, email, or WhatsApp.

“In the notice, it was stated that MPs are not allowed to send letters of support by hand as Istana Negara is still in Phase One, and also to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the area.

“The reminder that any SD that does not comply with the requirements set by Istana Negara, or is sent late, will not be taken into account also raises questions to me,” Charles told Malay daily Sinar Harian.

He expressed concern that the MPs’ SDs may be leaked on social media, noting that the digital platform is susceptible to hacking by irresponsible parties.

Charles also asked the Speaker to hold urgent discussions with all MPs so that a special date and time for the purpose of direct submission of the SDs to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong can be carried out at an appropriate location outside Istana Negara.

The DAP man said that this is important to ensure that the confidentiality of the SDs’ content from MPs is preserved and not manipulated.