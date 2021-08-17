Use TNBtemujanji to book appointments at Kedai Tenaga

Customers paying their bills at a Kedai Tenaga branch in Shah Alam June 2, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — Launched in June this year, TNBtemujanji — an online appointment booking service for Kedai Tenaga — has already made 4,600 appointments.

Right now, it services 117 out of 123 Kedai Tenaga outlets all over Peninsular Malaysia and the remaining outlets will be included by the end of August.

“While we have been digitising relevant in-store interactions onto the myTNB platform in providing better support to our customers, we also understand that some customers still prefer in-store engagements with us," said TNB Chief Retail Officer, Datuk Ir. Megat Jalaluddin Megat Hassan.

“Having an online medium to book in-store appointments would help customers better plan their schedule, instead of waiting in a queue for their turn. It also reinforces the safety measures to protect both customers and employees via better crowd control at Kedai Tenaga during the pandemic.”

Customers can just go to the myTNB portal (www.mytnb.com.my/TNBtemujanji), select the Kedai Tenaga they want and choose a date and time of visit.

Or customers can download the myTNB app from Google Play, Apple App Store and Huawei AppGallery.

Appointments have to be made at least one working day in advance. Customers will then receive a confirmation notification via e-mail and SMS with an appointment QR code as a reference.

Upon arrival at the selected Kedai Tenaga for their appointment, customers only need to show the QR code to the attending Customer Care employee.

Customers are encouraged to bring along their NRIC and their electricity bill (digital copy on myTNB or a physical copy).