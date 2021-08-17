Umno, BN rally behind Ismail Sabri for PM

Padang Besar MP Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin seen at Umno headquarters, August 17, 2021. Zahidi confirmed the unanimous decision when met following the later meeting. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — Barisan Nasional and Umno lawmakers have all decided to support Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob for his bid to be the next prime minister.

The lawmakers decided this after an Umno supreme council meeting and another among BN MPs tonight.

Padang Besar MP Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin confirmed the unanimous decision when met following the later meeting.

“The candidate is clean and from Umno. It was unanimous.

“The president will make an announcement on the candidate. What is important is that he is clean and does not have any cases that could cast doubt on his credibility,” he told reporters as he was leaving Umno headquarters at Menara Dato’ Onn here at about 11.15pm.

However, it has since been reported that it would be Ismail Sabri.

Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin also confirmed that all of the coalition’s lawmakers were in agreement on the matter.

“Unanimous,” he said without stopping to address the media.

