Mohd Ridzal Mohd Sheriff appointed Yapeim D-G

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — The Malaysian Islamic Economic Development Foundation (Yapeim) has announced the appointment of Mohd Ridzal Mohd Sheriff as its director-general, effective Aug 13.

Yapeim, in a statement today, said Mohd Ridzal was appointed on a two-year contract.

Its Board of Trustees chairman Datuk Mohd Redza Shah Abdul Wahid said with Mohd Ridzal’s extensive experience, his appointment will further help Yapeim to continue and increase its potential.

“This (appointment) will ensure that Yapeim remains relevant in serving the community as an institution of socio-economic development and charity, in line with its mandate to improve the socio-economic status of Muslims in Malaysia,” he said in the same statement.

Mohd Redza Shah also expressed his appreciation to Parihah Hasan for her service as the foundation's acting director-general since 2019.

Mohd Ridzal, 56, has vast experience in banking and capital markets, spanning 30 years, as well as several years in government agencies including serving as deputy secretary-general (Trade) at the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti).

Started his career at the D&C Nomura Merchant Bank Berhad, he has also served as the chief executive officer of several companies including Infitodax (L) Pte Ltd, Deutsche Trustees (M) Berhad and Malaysian Derivatives Clearing House Berhad.

Mohd Ridzal, who holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of London, has also held various senior positions at Deutsche Bank Malaysia Berhad, Bursa Malaysia and Ultimate Futures Sdn Bhd. — Bernama