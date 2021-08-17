Caretaker PM Muhyiddin says Perikatan govt ‘saved millions of lives’, did not fail in management of pandemic

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his wife Puan Sri Noorainee Abdul chat with health workers during a visit to the vaccination centre at Dataran Felda Batu 27 Pagoh, Johor August 5, 2021. ― Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 17 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has made a pledge that even though he is no longer the prime minister, the tagline Kerajaan Prihatin (Caring Government) will stay with him and his friends from the previous Perikatan Government.

“The fact is I am no longer the prime minister, but I still care and will continue going to the ground (to meet the people)...because I know there is data showing that the poor in the country are increasing in number and this is very challenging,” he told senior media editors after announcing his resignation yesterday.

He said if looking at the performance assessment of the PN government, it did not fail but instead had done so well as admitted by many based on the efforts carried out in handling the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I think that my government has delivered...many people say we did. Managing Covid-19 was not easy. I think we have saved millions of lives. Yes, few thousands died and people will always look at that, but now they have also recognised that we have saved millions of lives and that we have done to the fullest,” he said.

Muhyiddin said he can now breathe a sigh of relief for having done what he should have done to help the people in facing the pandemic. — Bernama