Sarawak CM: Power struggle among political parties can affect efforts to stem Covid-19

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg speaks during a press conference on the enforcement of Covid-19 standard operating procedures at Wisma Bapa Malaysia in Petra Jaya, April 19, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Aug 16 — Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg today expressed his concern over the current power struggle and quarreling among political parties at the federal level that could affect efforts to stem the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

He said all efforts should focus on overcoming the threats posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“At a time when the state and country are facing a health crisis, nothing is more important than the interest of the country and a state-administered by a stable government,” he said after launching the state-level National Month and Fly National Flag Campaign here.

He urged Malaysians to maintain their spirit of nationalism under the umbrella of Jalur Gemilang and continue to serve the country with sincerity.

He thanked frontliners in the state for their untiring efforts and sacrifice to ensure that the people are safe from the Covid-19 infections.

“I wish to assure that the state government will not give up and will continue to implement various actions to contain and control the spread of the virus among the people,” he said.

The chief minister said the state is close to achieving herd immunity, ahead of other states in Malaysia, by aggressively giving vaccines from the urban to the rural areas.

Among those present at the launch were Deputy Chief Ministers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, state Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah and State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion.