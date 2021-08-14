Amanah branch chief lodges police report against Muhyiddin, alleging bribery attempt

Amanah’s Bandar Tun Razak branch chief Hayatul kamil Termudi (centre) speaks to reporters after lodging a police report at the Sungai Besi police station August 14, 2021. — Picture courtesy of Hayatul Kamil Termudi

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — A police report was lodged this morning against Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin over his public offer to Opposition MPs, which his critics claim to be tantamount to bribery in return for their support.

Amanah’s Bandar Tun Razak branch chief Hayatul Kamil Termudi said he filed a report at the Sungai Besi police station this morning, accusing Muhyiddin of confusing the public with his offer that was broadcast on national television yesterday.

Kamil claimed Muhyiddin had admitted that neither he nor anyone else has the majority to lead the government in his speech.

“According to Section 43(4) of the Federal Constitution, a prime minister should resign if they do not have the support of other MPs. His claim yesterday clearly goes against his prior statement on August 4 where he said he had the majority support.

“His open enticement where he clearly was offering incentives, perks and political clout to MPs to support him is a form of bribe and is an offence under the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission Act of 2009.

“Thus I have made a police report against him and want the authorities to investigate him under Section 124B of the Penal code,” he said in a statement today.