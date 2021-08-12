Two businessmen plead not guilty to selling, forging letters conferring fake Melaka state awards, medals

Both the accused, Tuah Shah Abd Rahman (back, centre), 48, and Zainal Abu Bakar (front, centre), 48, pleaded not guilty to the charges before judge Nariman Badruddin. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Aug 12 — Two businessmen were charged in the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court here today with selling and forging letters conferring fake Melaka state awards and medals.

Both the accused, Tuah Shah Abd Rahman, 48, and Zainal Abu Bakar, 48, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges before judge Nariman Badruddin.

Tuah Shah was charged with 10 counts of producing the letters of conferment of the state awards and medals without the permission of the Melaka Chief Minister, with the offence allegedly committed at No. 49, Batu 9, Kampung Ladang, Krubong here between September 7, 2020 and February 5, 2021.

The charges were framed under Section 3(1)(b) of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Enactment A21 of the Melaka State Enactment.

As for Zainal, he was charged under Section 3(1)(a) of the same enactment with eight counts of using the title “Datuk” without the permission of the Melaka Chief Minister.

The offence was allegedly committed at No. 16 Jalan M 12 Taman Merdeka, Batu Berendam here between February 3 and 27 this year.

They faced a fine of between RM250,000 and RM500,000, or imprisonment for up to five years, if found guilty of the offence.

The two men also faced two charges under Section 420 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same law, with cheating Datuk Chong Lian Foo, 59, dan Datuk Farid Ibrahim, 49, of RM100,000 each, for the conferment of the state award, Darjah Gemilang Seri Melaka.

The offence was committed on October 2, 2020 and February 2 this year at Maybank Melaka Main, Jalan Hang Tuah.

Judge Nariman allowed the two accused, both unrepresented, bail of RM5,000 on each charge with one surety each and set September 21 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutors Muzila Arshad and Nor Azizah Yusof. — Bernama