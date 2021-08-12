Malay Mail

PM Muhyiddin attends first day of Johor state assembly sitting

Thursday, 12 Aug 2021 11:31 AM MYT

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Ir Hasni Mohammad raise their hands in agreement with the passing of the Johor State Budget 2021 during the state legislative assemblyi in Kota Iskandar, December 6, 2020. — Bernama pic
SKANDAR PUTERI, Aug 12 ― Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today attended the first day of the Johor state assembly sitting at Bangunan Sultan Ismail here.

Muhyiddin, who is Gambir assemblyman, arrived at 9.30am.

The prime minister, who is also Member of Parliament for Pagoh and president of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), was seated in the same row with two former Johor Menteri Besar namely Datuk Osman Sapian (Bersatu-Kempas) and Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal (Bersatu-Bukit Kepong).

Muhyiddin was the 13th Mentri Besar of Johor from 1986 to 1995. He was appointed to the post after winning the Bukit Serampang state seat.

The Perikatan Nasional-led state government has 29 seats in the State Assembly, and Pakatan Harapan the Opposition, 27. ― Bernama


 

