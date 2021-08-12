PM Muhyiddin attends first day of Johor state assembly sitting

I Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Ir Hasni Mohammad raise their hands in agreement with the passing of the Johor State Budget 2021 during the state legislative assemblyi in Kota Iskandar, December 6, 2020. — Bernama pic

Muhyiddin, who is Gambir assemblyman, arrived at 9.30am.

The prime minister, who is also Member of Parliament for Pagoh and president of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), was seated in the same row with two former Johor Menteri Besar namely Datuk Osman Sapian (Bersatu-Kempas) and Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal (Bersatu-Bukit Kepong).

Muhyiddin was the 13th Mentri Besar of Johor from 1986 to 1995. He was appointed to the post after winning the Bukit Serampang state seat.

The Perikatan Nasional-led state government has 29 seats in the State Assembly, and Pakatan Harapan the Opposition, 27. ― Bernama



