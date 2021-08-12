Over 25 million Covid jabs administered as of yesterday, says health minister

A foreign worker receives his Covid-19 jab during the Selangor Vaccination Programme at Pusat Kompleks Sukan PKNS in Kelana Jaya August 11, 2021. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 ― A total of 25,863,563 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been dispensed through the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme as of yesterday.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, through an infographic on his Twitter, said, 16,347,422 doses were administered to the first dose recipients and 9,516,141 doses as second dose.

“According to percentage, 50.1 per cent of the country’s population have received the first dose, while 29.1 per cent have completed both doses of the Covid-19 vaccination,” he said.

This meant that until yesterday, 69.8 per cent of the adult population in the country have received the first dose of the vaccine, while 40.7 per cent have completed both doses.

On the daily vaccination rate, a total of 497,352 doses of the vaccine were administered yesterday, with 227,506 of them as first dose while 269,846 doses were for the second dose recipients.

The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme was launched last Feb 24 to curb the spread of the virus in the country. ― Bernama