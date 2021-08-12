Johor MB from Umno to disclose federal support only at close of state assembly

Johor MB Datuk Hasni Mohammad (left) and Prime Minister Tan Sei Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also the Gambir assemblyman, make their way to the state assembly hall August 12, 2021 — Picture courtesy of the Johor MB’s office

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Aug 12 ― Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad is keeping his cards close to his chest amid the ongoing political division at the federal level.

The Umno leader has remained mum on whether he will abide by his party’s stand and withdraw all support for Perikatan Nasional (PN), the government at the federal level, or ignore it so that the state government can continue to function uninterrupted.

“I have said earlier that as the head of the state government, I will clarify my stand at the state assembly sitting during my winding-up speech.

“As a leader, we need to have a stand and we need to state it clearly. I believe that when we put the interests of the people first, we will not face difficulties in making such a decision,” he told reporters after the adjournment of the Johor state assembly in Kota Iskandar here today.

Earlier this morning, Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar warned all 56 assemblymen to set aside their political differences and work together for the public good or he would dissolve the state assembly, which would pave the way for a fresh state election.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was present in the sitting as he is also Gambir assemblyman.

Shortly after, the sitting was adjourned to August 22 to allow for Covid-19 risk assessment in the state assembly.

Hasni expressed confidence that all Johor assemblymen will abide by the Sultan’s decree and not do anything that could worsen the state political situation.

“We will discuss matters related to the management of Covid-19 through speeches or debates in order to achieve results that will lead to efforts to help the people.

“We have also taken note to continue in developing Johor as the choice for investors through new policies that we can introduce,” the Benut assemblyman said.

Hasni has been pushed to state his stand on whether he supported Muhyiddin’s PN government or not by its state secretary Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal.

Dr Sahruddin, who is also the previous mentri besar, said the decision was very important because it would have an impact on the administration of the state government after this.