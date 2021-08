Healthcare workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 during a mass screening exercise in Taman Manggis, George Town August 12, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 ― Malaysia made a new Covid-19 record with 21,668 cases in the past 24 hours.

Today’s rate pushed the total cumulative index to 1,342,215 cases since the pandemic arrived in the country last year.

Selangor still topped the highest record in cases among states at 6,278 and followed by Kuala Lumpur at 2,436.

Two other states also recorded above 2,000 cases; Kedah saw 2,143 cases and Sabah had 2,052 cases.

